Israel has been quick to react to a Biden administration warning Thursday that it must protect Palestinian civilians and aid workers or lose the unconditional support of the United States. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
Experts see ‘breaking point’ for US policy toward Israel
