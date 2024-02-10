The US Senate will consider an emergency aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and other allies, but the fate of Ukraine aid is uncertain in the Republican-led House, with former President Donald Trump opposing it. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was at the White House Friday to discuss how to best help Ukraine. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has the story.
Biden: Failure to Fund Ukraine Would Be ‘Close to Criminal Neglect’
