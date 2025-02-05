The latest outbreak of bird flu is wiping out chicken flocks and driving higher prices for eggs in the United States. While retailers and consumers are feeling the pinch, but at least one small farmer sees an opportunity – if he can get his hands on some healthy chickens. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports.
…
Bird flu pushes egg prices up; US retailers, consumers worry
The latest outbreak of bird flu is wiping out chicken flocks and driving higher prices for eggs in the United States. While retailers and consumers are feeling the pinch, but at least one small farmer sees an opportunity – if he can get his hands on some healthy chickens. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports.