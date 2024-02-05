Turkey Earthquake Survivor: ‘I Wish We Had Just Lost Our Homes’

A year after a massive earthquake killed more than 56,000 people and displaced 3 million in Turkey and northern Syria, hundreds of thousands of people still live in containers in Turkey, grieving, traumatized and not knowing whether or when they will have new homes. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Istanbul with videographers Umut Çolak in Istanbul and Orhan Erkılıç in Kahramanmaraş.

