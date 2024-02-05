Most people in northwest Syria were already displaced when the magnitude seven-point-eight earthquake struck Feb. 6, 2023, killing thousands in the region and rendering 170,000 people homeless again. A year later, emergency aid has dried up, and some people are sheltering in condemned buildings. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Istanbul, with Moawia Atrash in the countryside of Idlib, Syria.
Northwest Syria Reeling a Year After Earthquake
