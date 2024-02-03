US Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran’s Quds Force and Militias

The United States on Friday launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force and affiliated militia groups, in retaliation for the deaths of three American soldiers from a drone attack Sunday on a US base in Jordan. The strikes began shortly after President Joe Biden participated in the dignified transfer of their remains, at Dover Air Force Base. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara was with the president and brings this report.

