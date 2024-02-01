European Union leaders will try to persuade Hungary to unblock billions of dollars of EU aid for Ukraine at a crucial summit Thursday in Brussels – as Kyiv warns it is running low on ammunition to fight Russia’s invasion. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, Hungary is likely to demand hefty concessions in return.
Hungary Accuses EU of ‘Blackmail’ Ahead of Summit on Ukraine Aid
