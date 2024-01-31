A rare owl has captured the hearts of New Yorkers after his unlikely escape from the city’s zoo. Many animal experts predicted he would perish within weeks, but he has proved them wrong. Aron Ranen has the story from the Big Apple.

Eurasian Owl Still on the Fly a Year After Escaping New York Zoo
