Pentagon: Defense Secretary Austin Treated for Prostate Cancer
The Pentagon is now releasing details of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s secretive hospitalization: Austin was treated for prostate cancer in late December, according to medical officials at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and made an emergency trip to its intensive care unit on Jan. 1 due to complications from the procedure. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has details.