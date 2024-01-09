Free speech is a constitutional right in the United States, but it only protects against censorship by the government. Social media platforms, businesses and private schools can each have their own policies restricting certain kinds of speech. After the resignations of prominent university presidents, VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias looks into the debate over regulating speech on college campuses.
…
Harvard University President’s Resignation Spurs Freedom of Speech Debate on Campuses
Free speech is a constitutional right in the United States, but it only protects against censorship by the government. Social media platforms, businesses and private schools can each have their own policies restricting certain kinds of speech. After the resignations of prominent university presidents, VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias looks into the debate over regulating speech on college campuses.