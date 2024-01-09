The coming year will be a major test of democratic rule as an estimated 4 billion people in more than 50 nations — almost half the world’s population — are set to vote in elections. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the outcomes will likely shape global politics for many years to come.
Half the World’s Population to Vote in 2024, With Global Ramifications
