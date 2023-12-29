In 2023, Christmas Came Early to Ukraine

This year, for the first time in modern history, Ukraine celebrated Christmas on December 25. Russia’s invasion in early 2022 prompted the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church to switch to the Revised Julian calendar, which aligns Christmas with the Gregorian calendar observed in the Western world instead of celebrating the holiday on January 7. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story. Video editor: Yuriy Dankevych

