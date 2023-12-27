Since the start of Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainian health care system has been under tremendous duress – thousands of people filled the hospitals with battlefield-type injuries. A Ukrainian-born doctor in New York City has stepped up to help his medical peers in the country he once called home. VOA’s Johny Fernandez has the story.
Ukrainian-born New York Doctor Trains Colleagues From War-torn Motherland
