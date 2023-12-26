For water managers in drought-stricken regions, accurate forecasts of water availability are critically important. Matt Dibble shows how remote sensing technology is helping in the Rocky Mountains in this edition of LogOn.
LogOn: Satellites, Lasers Help Estimate Snowpack in Drought-Stricken Regions
