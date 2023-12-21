In Turkey, the assault of a referee in a major professional soccer match drew international condemnation and the unprecedented suspension of all league games. It also put a focus on the wider specter of violence against professionals in Turkish society, which critics blame on populist politics and a deepening political divide. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Turkish Referee Attack Puts Focus on Professionals as Erdogan Targets Elites
