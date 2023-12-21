Loved ones of Americans imprisoned overseas have a small reason to celebrate this holiday season. The U.S. Congress passed an annual spending measure to fund the Department of Defense, including special considerations for Americans wrongfully detained. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has the story. Camera: Saqib Ul Islam
Families of Americans Imprisoned Overseas Get Small Cause for Celebration
