As U.S. President Joe Biden tries to keep his 2023 focus on the U.S. strategic rivalry with China and the war in Ukraine, the bloodshed in Gaza threatens to engulf the broader Middle East region and places his foreign policy agenda under the scrutiny of American voters heading into the November 2024 election. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
China, Ukraine, Gaza Challenge Biden’s Foreign Policy Focus in 2024
