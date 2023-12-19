In Israel on Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed his country’s “unshakable” support for the Jewish state. He also stressed the importance of protecting Palestinian civilians and reaching a two-state solution after the war ends. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports.
…
Protecting Palestinian Civilians a ‘Strategic Imperative,’ Pentagon Chief Says
In Israel on Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed his country’s “unshakable” support for the Jewish state. He also stressed the importance of protecting Palestinian civilians and reaching a two-state solution after the war ends. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports.