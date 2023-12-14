The Republican-majority U.S. House of Representatives narrowly voted Wednesday to authorize a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, a step forward in the investigation into any involvement by the president in his son’s business dealings. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the White House denies any wrongdoing.
…
Republican-majority US House of Representatives Narrowly Advances Biden Impeachment Inquiry
The Republican-majority U.S. House of Representatives narrowly voted Wednesday to authorize a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, a step forward in the investigation into any involvement by the president in his son’s business dealings. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the White House denies any wrongdoing.