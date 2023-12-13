Turkey is looking for key concessions at the European Union Summit in its longtime bid to join the bloc. EU leaders are focused on Ukraine at this meeting, but as Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, analysts say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has some powerful leverage.
EU’s Eastward Drive Threatens Further Delays for Turkey’s Bid to Join
