The UN says Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has driven more than 5 million people from their homes, many of them older adults. Now, some are finding safe places to live thanks to the American charity To Ukraine With Love and a community called Miracle Village. Lesia Bakalets reports from the development of 107 apartments outside Kyiv.
US Charity Provides Free Housing for Displaced Older Ukrainians Outside Kyiv
