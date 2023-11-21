The White House says it is closer than ever to a deal to release the more than 230 hostages held by Hamas, but that it did not have an update to share Monday. The White House also reaffirmed that the U.S. does not want Israel and Hamas firefights at Gaza hospitals. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
US Says It Does Not Want to See Gaza Hospitals as ‘Battlegrounds’
