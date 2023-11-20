Latvia and Lithuania have enacted laws empowering border guards to remove migrants and refugees crossing over from Belarus and denying them asylum. From Vilnius, Lithuania, reporter Henry Wilkins hears stories of those who have experienced the so-called pushback laws or lost their lives after being forced back to Belarus.
Lithuanian, Latvian Pushback Laws Leading to Migrant Deaths, Nonprofits Say
