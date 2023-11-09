Spanish Politician Shot in Madrid

Spanish police say that veteran right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras, has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the face in Madrid.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, 78, a member of Spain’s conservative popular party, and was its regional leader in Catalonia, was shot in the wealthy Salamanca area of central Madrid at about 1.30 p.m. local time.

Vidal-Quadras was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

Police have identified two men in connection with the shooting, who got away on a black motorcycle. The gunman, wearing a helmet, left the motorcycle to carry out the shooting.

No arrests were made following the incident.

Some information in this report was taken from the Associated Press and Reuters.

