The giant pandas that lived at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington for 23 years returned to China on Wednesday. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias followed the farewell ceremonies and the politics and conservation strategies that could impact the species’ future. Camera: Elizabeth Lee
…
Giant Pandas Leave Washington; China Pledges Future Cooperation With US
The giant pandas that lived at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington for 23 years returned to China on Wednesday. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias followed the farewell ceremonies and the politics and conservation strategies that could impact the species’ future. Camera: Elizabeth Lee