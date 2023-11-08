On Wednesday, the European Commission recommended opening European Union membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The news was welcome in Ukraine, which remains at war with Russia but wants to bind its future with the EU. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze reports. Camera: Eugene Shynkar.
…
European Commission Opens Door for Membership Talks With Ukraine, Moldova
On Wednesday, the European Commission recommended opening European Union membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The news was welcome in Ukraine, which remains at war with Russia but wants to bind its future with the EU. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze reports. Camera: Eugene Shynkar.