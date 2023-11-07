Many members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation bloc may profit from the trend of U.S. companies moving production out of China and into countries with a solid relationship with the United States. VOA’s Jessica Stone explains what this practice — called “friendshoring” — means.
…
APEC Nations May Benefit From US-China Tensions
Many members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation bloc may profit from the trend of U.S. companies moving production out of China and into countries with a solid relationship with the United States. VOA’s Jessica Stone explains what this practice — called “friendshoring” — means.