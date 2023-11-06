Although disagreements with Arab leaders over a cease-fire in Gaza continue, the United States is advocating for a humanitarian pause. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Sunday that without the return of hostages taken by Hamas militants, no cease-fire will happen. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the details.
US Calls for Humanitarian Pause, Netanyahu Reiterates: No Hostages, No Cease-Fire
