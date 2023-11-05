The European Union Commission has proposed another $53 billion in aid for Ukraine. The announcement came as Ukraine’s military readies for another winter at war with Russia and Ukrainians brace for another season of cold weather and possible attacks on the power grid. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.
EU Commission President to Request Additional $53 Billion in Ukraine Aid
