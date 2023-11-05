On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden hosted leaders from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada at the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders’ Summit, which aimed to enhance economic ties, fortify U.S. investments in the region, and tackle immigration challenges. Veronica Villafane narrates this report by Paula Diaz.
President Biden Hosts Latin American Leaders for Americas Economic Summit
