In mid-November, Washington trade representatives will be in San Francisco for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week. Trade experts say the U.S. has moved toward policies that could help Washington attract more APEC nations to invest in the U.S. manufacturing boom. VOA’s Jessica Stone reports.
Washington Brings ‘Made in America’ to APEC Summit
