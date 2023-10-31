The White House welcomed the limited flow of humanitarian aid and the restoration of telecommunications in Gaza as Israel continued its ground offensive on Gaza in response to militant group Hamas’ October 7 attack. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.
White House Welcomes Restoration of Telecoms, Some Aid, into Gaza
The White House welcomed the limited flow of humanitarian aid and the restoration of telecommunications in Gaza as Israel continued its ground offensive on Gaza in response to militant group Hamas’ October 7 attack. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.