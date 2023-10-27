Ukrainian students at Yale University are raising money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and helping to educate fellow students about the war in their homeland. Iryna Solomko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Videographer: Pavlo Terekhov
Ukrainian Students at Yale Educate World About War in Ukraine
