The European Union called for “pauses” in the war between Israel and Hamas to allow aid into the Gaza strip, following a summit in Brussels. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the bloc also discussed further aid for Ukraine as Kyiv fights Russia’s invasion.
…
EU Calls for ‘Pauses’ in Israel-Hamas Fighting, Debates $53 Billion Aid for Ukraine
The European Union called for “pauses” in the war between Israel and Hamas to allow aid into the Gaza strip, following a summit in Brussels. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the bloc also discussed further aid for Ukraine as Kyiv fights Russia’s invasion.