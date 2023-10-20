President Joe Biden returned to the United States from Israel without meeting Palestinian or Arab leaders. With the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifying, Washington’s ability to prevent a wider war is becoming more complicated. Cindy Saine reports. Contributor: Calla Yu. Camera: Yiyi Yang.
US Engages in Israel-Hamas Crisis as China, Russia Forge Deeper Ties in Beijing
