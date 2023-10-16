U.S. volunteer Shana Aufenkamp is busy round the clock – she brings animals that have been rescued from bombed Ukrainian cities to Washington, D.C. Some of the animals were left behind when their owners evacuated to safer places, and now the cats seek new loving families in America. Mariia Ulianovska has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Oleksii Osyka
US Volunteer Helps Save Animals From Ukraine’s Bombed Cities
U.S. volunteer Shana Aufenkamp is busy round the clock – she brings animals that have been rescued from bombed Ukrainian cities to Washington, D.C. Some of the animals were left behind when their owners evacuated to safer places, and now the cats seek new loving families in America. Mariia Ulianovska has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Oleksii Osyka