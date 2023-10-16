European Union heads of state will hold an emergency video conference Tuesday on the conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in Gaza, following the cross-border attack by Hamas gunmen that killed at least 1,400 Israelis. As Henry Ridgwell reports, around 2,750 Palestinian civilians have been killed – and the mounting death toll has exposed divisions in the European response.
EU to Hold Emergency Meeting on Israel-Hamas War Amid Political Divisions
