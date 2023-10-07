President Joe Biden expressed Washington’s unwavering support for Israel Saturday and the U.N. Security Council will meet in an urgent, private session Sunday following a deadly surprise attack by Hamas militants on several Israeli towns and cities. VOA U.N. correspondent Margaret Besheer reports.
Biden Reiterates Support for Israel; UN Security Council to Meet Sunday
