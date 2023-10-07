Major Airlines Cancel Dozens of Flights to and From Tel Aviv

Major airlines canceled dozens of flights to and from Tel Aviv this weekend after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack against Israel.

On the arrivals board at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport, American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates, Ryanair and Aegean Airlines were among those companies pulling flights.

Many departing flights were canceled, too.

“Given the current security situation in Tel Aviv, Lufthansa is canceling all flights to and from Tel Aviv up until and including Monday, a spokesperson for the German carrier told AFP.

The airline was “permanently monitoring the security situation in Israel,” he added.

Air France said it had halted Tel Aviv flights “until further notice.”

Air France-KLM group’s low-cost carrier Transavia also canceled a flight from Paris to Tel Aviv Saturday evening.

In Warsaw, Polish carrier LOT said Saturday it had also canceled a flight to Tel Aviv.

However, airport authorities did not stop commercial air links with Eilat, Israel’s second international airport and tourist destination on the Red Sea.

