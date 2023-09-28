Republican contenders to be the party’s nominee for U.S. president sparred for two hours in their second debate Wednesday night. With the first primary less than four months away, all the participants are trailing former president Donald Trump in the polls but remain hopeful of catching fire with voters. VOA’s Senior Washington Correspondent Carolyn Presutti was in California for the debate.
Seven Republican Presidential Hopefuls Meet for a Second Time
