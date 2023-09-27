On Tuesday, President Joe Biden became the first known sitting U.S. president to join a labor strike, standing with auto workers in Michigan as they campaign for a 40 percent pay raise and a 32-hour work week. But can the top government employee move the top three American automakers? VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.
…
In a First for a US President, Biden Joins Auto Worker Picket Line
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden became the first known sitting U.S. president to join a labor strike, standing with auto workers in Michigan as they campaign for a 40 percent pay raise and a 32-hour work week. But can the top government employee move the top three American automakers? VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.