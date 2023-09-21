New York City is hosting world leaders at the United Nations this week. But it is also facing a crisis because border states such as Texas are sending hundreds of migrants to the city each day. Jorge Agobian has the story in this report narrated by Aline Barros.
New York Mayor Urges UN Leaders to Act on Migration Crisis
