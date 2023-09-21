Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, boosting hopes of a rapprochement between the countries. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Turkish, Israeli Leaders Meet After Years of Animosity
