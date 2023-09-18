Italy’s government Monday passed measures to build new migrant detention centers and allow for the rapid deportation of failed asylum-seekers. Italy is facing another surge in migrant arrivals on the small island of Lampedusa. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Italy Toughens Asylum Laws Amid Surge in Migrant Arrivals
