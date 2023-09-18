With world leaders gathering in New York for the United Nations General Assembly this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is stepping up his efforts to save the Ukrainian grain deal and bring Russia back into the agreement. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Erdogan Steps Up Efforts to Save Ukraine Grain Deal at UN
