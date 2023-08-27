Russia says the remains of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, were confirmed among the dead from a fatal plane crash last week in Russia. The country’s Investigative Committee said genetic testing verified his identity. The crash of the private jet came two months after Prigozhin led a failed uprising against the Kremlin. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
Russia Says Genetic Testing Confirms Prigozhin’s Death
