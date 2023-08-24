Slower than expected but still moving forward, frontline soldiers say the Russian defenses are fierce in southern Ukraine as they take villages after brutal fights. From Makarivka, a recently re-captured village in Ukraine, VOA’s Heather Murdock reports with Videographer Yan Boechat.
VOA on the Scene: Ukraine Counteroffensive Captures ‘Only Villages in Name’
