Former President Donald Trump says his indictments only improve his standing among his backers as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But some polls suggest he would have vulnerabilities going into a general election. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Trump Says Indictments Boost His Support, but Polls Show Vulnerabilities
