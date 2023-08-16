Amid rising concerns about China and North Korea, President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David on Friday. The summit is expected to result in joint initiatives on defense, technology and economic security. VOA White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Biden to Host Japan, South Korea Leaders at Camp David
