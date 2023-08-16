Vice President Kamala Harris marked the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act by touting the Biden administration’s commitment to mitigating the climate crisis. Natasha Mozgovaya reports from Seattle.
In Seattle, VP Harris Touts Administration Efforts to Boost Clean Energy
